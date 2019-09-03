Comparing of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is 15.2. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, and a 26.44% upside potential. Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 54.64%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.