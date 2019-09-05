Comparing of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Since Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 142.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 98.6%. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.