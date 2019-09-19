Comparing of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.55 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a beta of 2.06 and its 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc. on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.