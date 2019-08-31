Comparing of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 47.51 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Epizyme Inc. has a 2.46 beta and it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 65.77% and its average price target is $21.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.