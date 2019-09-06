Comparing of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 238.15 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and has 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 139.66% and its consensus price target is $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 97.6%. Insiders held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.