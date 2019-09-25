Comparing of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Since Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 360.29 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.06 beta means Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.