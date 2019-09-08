Comparing of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

As Biotechnology companies, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 22.08 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk and Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 106.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Athersys Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Athersys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Athersys Inc. is $8.33, which is potential 503.62% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Athersys Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.