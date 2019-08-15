Comparing of Achaogen Inc. (AKAO) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.96 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achaogen Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Achaogen Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Achaogen Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 1,718.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achaogen Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.66% and 79.4%. About 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.