Comparing of Achaogen Inc. (AKAO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 0.51 N/A -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Achaogen Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Achaogen Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achaogen Inc.’s average target price is $2, while its potential upside is 1,718.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achaogen Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.66% and 8.7% respectively. Achaogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.69%. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.