Comparing of Aceto Corporation (ACET) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aceto Corporation has 35.91% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Aceto Corporation has 9.46% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aceto Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceto Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Aceto Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aceto Corporation N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Aceto Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceto Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.50 2.61 2.63

The peers have a potential upside of 99.40%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aceto Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aceto Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

Dividends

Aceto Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aceto Corporation’s competitors beat Aceto Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals. The Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements, including vitamins, amino acids, iron compounds, and bio chemicals used in pharmaceutical and nutritional preparations. This segment is also involved in developing and marketing generic pharmaceutical products. It sells its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products to wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors, and mass market merchandisers. The Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates to various generic drug companies. The Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals for use in the manufacture of plastics, surface coatings, cosmetics and personal care products, textiles, and fuels and lubricants, as well as for food, flavor, paper, and film industries; dye and pigment intermediates used in the color-producing industries; and organic intermediates used in the production of agrochemicals. Its raw materials are also used in electronic parts for photo tooling, circuit boards, and production of computer chips. This segment also offers agricultural protection products comprising herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, which control weed growth and the spread of insects and microorganisms; and sprout inhibitors for potatoes. The company serves various companies in the industrial chemical, agricultural, and human health and pharmaceutical industries primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.