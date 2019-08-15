Comparing of Aceto Corporation (ACET) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

We are comparing Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aceto Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -9.77 0.00 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 9.42 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aceto Corporation and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceto Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aceto Corporation and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceto Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 83.65% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aceto Corporation and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.91% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.46% of Aceto Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aceto Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. -1.86% -15.77% -3.46% -29.4% -56.61% -11.31%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Flexion Therapeutics Inc. beats Aceto Corporation.

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals. The Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements, including vitamins, amino acids, iron compounds, and bio chemicals used in pharmaceutical and nutritional preparations. This segment is also involved in developing and marketing generic pharmaceutical products. It sells its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products to wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors, and mass market merchandisers. The Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates to various generic drug companies. The Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals for use in the manufacture of plastics, surface coatings, cosmetics and personal care products, textiles, and fuels and lubricants, as well as for food, flavor, paper, and film industries; dye and pigment intermediates used in the color-producing industries; and organic intermediates used in the production of agrochemicals. Its raw materials are also used in electronic parts for photo tooling, circuit boards, and production of computer chips. This segment also offers agricultural protection products comprising herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, which control weed growth and the spread of insects and microorganisms; and sprout inhibitors for potatoes. The company serves various companies in the industrial chemical, agricultural, and human health and pharmaceutical industries primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.