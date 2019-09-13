Comparing of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

We are contrasting Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Sesen Bio Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,358.97% at a $48 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -10.71% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.