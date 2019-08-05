Comparing of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.53 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.48 shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $44, while its potential upside is 1,511.72%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a -3.93% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.