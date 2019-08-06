Comparing of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 17.31 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, REGENXBIO Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$44 is Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,585.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 89.1% respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.