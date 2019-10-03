Comparing of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 -0.02 70.41M -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 121,732,399.82% -67.4% -61.7% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,491,737,288.14% -80.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.48 beta means Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 1,560.90%. Competitively Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10, with potential upside of 81.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 80.3% respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.