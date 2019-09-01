Comparing of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

This is a contrast between Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 1,677.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.