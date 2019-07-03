Comparing of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.41 beta. GTx Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, GTx Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. GTx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$44 is Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1,070.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares. 0.1% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 17.7% are GTx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than GTx Inc.

Summary

GTx Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.