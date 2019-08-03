Comparing of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 20.52 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$44 is Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1,511.72%. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 246.53%. The data provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Assembly Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 89% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.