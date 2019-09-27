Comparing of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Accuray Incorporated has 86% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Accuray Incorporated and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 2,757,172,374.08% -33.70% -4.10% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Accuray Incorporated and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 81.40M 3 8.54 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Accuray Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Accuray Incorporated is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Accuray Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 3.00 2.75

The competitors have a potential upside of 184.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Accuray Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated has weaker performance than Accuray Incorporated’s competitors.

Liquidity

Accuray Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Accuray Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Accuray Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Accuray Incorporated.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.85 shows that Accuray Incorporated is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Accuray Incorporated’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Accuray Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Accuray Incorporated’s competitors beat Accuray Incorporated on 7 of the 6 factors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.