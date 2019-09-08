Comparing of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.60 N/A 0.49 8.54 Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.85 beta indicates that Accuray Incorporated is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invacare Corporation is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Accuray Incorporated is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Invacare Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Invacare Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Accuray Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 77.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86% of Accuray Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Invacare Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated was less bullish than Invacare Corporation.

On 5 of the 9 factors Accuray Incorporated beats Invacare Corporation.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.