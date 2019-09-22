Comparing of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 60.69 N/A -2.76 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.73 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acceleron Pharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Current Ratio is 19.3. Meanwhile, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $52.25, and a 21.23% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. was less bullish than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.