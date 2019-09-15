Comparing of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 61.82 N/A -2.76 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.81 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acceleron Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.20% and an $52.33 consensus target price. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 60.78% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Acceleron Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.