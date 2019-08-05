Comparing of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Both Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 171.38 N/A -2.76 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk & Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 and a Quick Ratio of 19.3. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $61, and a 38.51% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 210.08% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. looks more robust than Acceleron Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.