Comparing of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.55 N/A -2.76 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 31.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $60.4. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 141.94% and its average target price is $3. Based on the results given earlier, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.