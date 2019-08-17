Comparing of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.77 N/A -2.76 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 31.30% at a $60.4 consensus target price. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 607.07% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 10.9%. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.