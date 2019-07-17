Comparing of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

This is a contrast between Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.69 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Veracyte Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential downside of -19.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.