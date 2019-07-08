Comparing of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 18.2% respectively. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).