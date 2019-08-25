Comparing of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 30.97 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acasti Pharma Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acasti Pharma Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.