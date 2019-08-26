Comparing of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 77.45 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.