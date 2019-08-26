Comparing of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|40
|77.45
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
