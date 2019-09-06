Comparing of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

We are comparing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is 13.2 while its Current Ratio is 13.2. Meanwhile, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 6.7%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
