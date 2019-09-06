Comparing of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

We are comparing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is 13.2 while its Current Ratio is 13.2. Meanwhile, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 6.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.