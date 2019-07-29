Comparing of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

We are comparing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.91% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 11.6% of Landcadia Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.2% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%