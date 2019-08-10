Comparing of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

We are contrasting Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.78% respectively. Competitively, 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
