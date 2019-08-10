Comparing of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

We are contrasting Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.78% respectively. Competitively, 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.