Comparing of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 -0.77 105.31M -2.09 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 26 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 317,964,975.85% -79.7% -68.1% Veracyte Inc. 187,372,947.62% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. From a competition point of view, Veracyte Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Veracyte Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.87% and an $47.4 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 88.7%. Insiders owned 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Veracyte Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.