Comparing of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 16.17 N/A -2.09 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.26 N/A -4.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.81 beta indicates that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, with potential upside of 45.52%. Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 132.67%. The information presented earlier suggests that Theravance Biopharma Inc. looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance while Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.