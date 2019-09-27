Comparing of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 -0.77 105.31M -2.09 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 10.93M -5.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 317,964,975.85% -79.7% -68.1% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,488,492,441.78% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.81. In other hand, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.12 which is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 30.72% at a $47.4 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.