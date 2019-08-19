Comparing of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 16.20 N/A -2.09 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 49 115.19 N/A -2.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Risk & Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. MyoKardia Inc.’s 2.01 beta is the reason why it is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and has 18 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 45.22% upside potential and a consensus price target of $43. On the other hand, MyoKardia Inc.’s potential upside is 62.28% and its average price target is $87.5. The information presented earlier suggests that MyoKardia Inc. looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 82.09%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.