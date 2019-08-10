Comparing of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 16.55 N/A -2.09 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.33 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.81 beta means ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 181.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. MacroGenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 43.96% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $43. MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average target price and a 102.37% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MacroGenics Inc. seems more appealing than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 95.8%. About 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MacroGenics Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.