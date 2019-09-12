Comparing of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.65 N/A -2.09 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 18.40 N/A -6.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.81 beta means ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 181.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $42.75, and a 3.29% upside potential. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 78.57%. Based on the results delivered earlier, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 88.8%. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.