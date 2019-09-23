Comparing of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.77 N/A -2.09 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.25 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.8 and 11.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.22% and an $44.2 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.