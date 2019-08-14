Comparing of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

As Biotechnology companies, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 16.12 N/A -2.09 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.47 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.81 shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$43 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 46.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 5.2%. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 58.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.