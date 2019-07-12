Comparing of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.94 N/A -2.10 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 31 4.86 N/A 0.78 40.49

Table 1 demonstrates Acacia Research Corporation and HMS Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -47.3% -41.5% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.3% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Acacia Research Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. Competitively, HMS Holdings Corp.’s beta is 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acacia Research Corporation are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, HMS Holdings Corp. has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acacia Research Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HMS Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Acacia Research Corporation and HMS Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, HMS Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 12.66% and its average price target is $38.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.3% of Acacia Research Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.6% of HMS Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Acacia Research Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Research Corporation 0.32% 0.32% -1.25% -1.56% -17.11% 5.7% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.19% 3.7% 1.85% -15.28% 50.87% 11.55%

For the past year Acacia Research Corporation has weaker performance than HMS Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors HMS Holdings Corp. beats Acacia Research Corporation.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.