Comparing of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 57 6.31 N/A 0.47 142.31 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 16.95 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acacia Communications Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acacia Communications Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

Liquidity

Acacia Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 49.1 and has 49.1 Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acacia Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Acacia Communications Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$56 is Acacia Communications Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -12.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acacia Communications Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.1% and 13.7% respectively. 7.6% are Acacia Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 17.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. was more bullish than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.