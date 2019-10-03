Comparing of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Both Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 64 -3.06 35.36M 0.47 142.31 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 29 1.37 23.58M 0.62 48.08

Table 1 highlights Acacia Communications Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Acacia Communications Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Acacia Communications Inc. is currently more expensive than Comtech Telecommunications Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acacia Communications Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 55,146,600.12% 4.1% 3.4% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 81,535,269.71% 5.1% 3%

Liquidity

Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acacia Communications Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

$68 is Acacia Communications Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.68%. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 18.03% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. looks more robust than Acacia Communications Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acacia Communications Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.1% and 88% respectively. Acacia Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. has stronger performance than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.