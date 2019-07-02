Comparing of AC Immune SA (ACIU) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AC Immune SA and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AC Immune SA and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 14.7. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares and 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year AC Immune SA had bearish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 4 of the 6 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.