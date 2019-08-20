Comparing of AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Since AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Geron Corporation 2 380.63 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see AC Immune SA and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AC Immune SA is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Geron Corporation is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AC Immune SA and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 148.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AC Immune SA and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27% and 31.8% respectively. AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders are 51.67%. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year AC Immune SA had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Geron Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.