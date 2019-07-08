Comparing of AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

As Biotechnology companies, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AC Immune SA and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 14.7. On the competitive side is, Evelo Biosciences Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.9 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year AC Immune SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors AC Immune SA beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.