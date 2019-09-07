Comparing of AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

As Biotechnology businesses, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 34.32 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AC Immune SA and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AC Immune SA and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AC Immune SA and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $17.17, which is potential 476.17% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27% of AC Immune SA shares and 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year AC Immune SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AC Immune SA beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.