Comparing of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.25 N/A 0.13 9.45 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.92 N/A 0.20 10.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gran Tierra Energy Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.1% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.46% -12.1% -3.54% -24.04% -34.14% 0.46%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation was more bullish than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.