Comparing of Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

We will be comparing the differences between Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed Inc. 282 10.93 N/A 5.61 49.65 Avinger Inc. 5 1.19 N/A -19.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Abiomed Inc. and Avinger Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abiomed Inc. and Avinger Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9% Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.31 beta means Abiomed Inc.’s volatility is 69.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Avinger Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Abiomed Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Avinger Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Abiomed Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avinger Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Abiomed Inc. and Avinger Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Avinger Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Abiomed Inc. is $215, with potential upside of 11.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.8% of Abiomed Inc. shares and 6.4% of Avinger Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Abiomed Inc. shares. Comparatively, Avinger Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3% Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67%

For the past year Abiomed Inc. has stronger performance than Avinger Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Abiomed Inc. beats Avinger Inc.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.