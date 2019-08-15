Comparing of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

As Asset Management businesses, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.03 N/A -1.62 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 0%. About 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.